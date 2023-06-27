Hedera (HBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.60 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.60 billion and $18.14 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00043146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014134 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000866 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,755,152,664 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,755,152,663.598118 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05035757 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $22,476,885.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

