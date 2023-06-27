Hedeker Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on TMO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.77.

TMO stock traded down $11.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $510.44. The stock had a trading volume of 626,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $533.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

