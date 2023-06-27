Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Research Coverage Started at National Bank Financial

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HL. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

HL stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. 5,317,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,051,600. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

