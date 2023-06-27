Head-To-Head Review: Abcam (ABCZF) versus Its Peers

Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZF – Get Rating) is one of 355 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Abcam to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Abcam and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 0 0 0 N/A Abcam Competitors 660 1394 3548 27 2.52

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 109.57%. Given Abcam’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Abcam has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Abcam pays an annual dividend of C$0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Abcam pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 12,095.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Abcam and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam N/A N/A 129.26 Abcam Competitors $112.01 million -$989,922.48 22.86

Abcam’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Abcam. Abcam is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Abcam and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A Abcam Competitors -587.90% -69.55% -20.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.6% of Abcam shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Abcam beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools. It serves scientists and researchers in academic institutions and research institutes, as well as in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. The company has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It sells its products online. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

