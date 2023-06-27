Head to Head Comparison: Chevron (NYSE:CVX) versus MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY)

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság and Chevron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság 0 0 0 0 N/A Chevron 0 8 13 0 2.62

Chevron has a consensus target price of $191.68, indicating a potential upside of 24.46%. Given Chevron’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chevron is more favorable than MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság N/A N/A N/A Chevron 14.74% 23.15% 14.25%

Dividends

This table compares MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság and Chevron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság pays an annual dividend of $229.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 5,191.1%. Chevron pays an annual dividend of $6.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság pays out -60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chevron pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chevron has increased its dividend for 37 consecutive years. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság and Chevron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság N/A N/A N/A ($380.55) -0.01 Chevron $246.25 billion 1.18 $35.47 billion $18.52 8.32

Chevron has higher revenue and earnings than MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chevron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Chevron shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Chevron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chevron beats MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use. In addition, it offers consumer services comprising retail services, which operates a network of approximately 2,000 service stations under MOL, Slovnaft, INA, Tifon, Energopetrol, and PapOil brands; mobility solutions, which includes car and bike sharing, fleet management, and public transport services; and digital factory including data science, master data management, loyalty, customer relationship management, campaign management, API integration, omnichannel, and payment services. The company also provides industrial services, which includes oilfield chemical technologies comprising hydrate inhibition, and selective Sulphur removal; and oilfield services including drilling, workover, pressure pumping, cementing and stimulation, coiled tubing and nitrogen, tubular handling, well test, slickline, wireline mud logging, and seismic data processing service lines. Further, it operates natural gas transmission pipeline system. Additionally, it offers real estate, accounting, pipeline, leasing, machinery and equipment, investment, repair and maintenances, production and distribution of mineral water, marketing agent, transportation, power production, geothermal, insurance, financial, and security services; and firefighting, tourism, hydrocarbon exploration, wholesale and retail trade, rental, hospitality, caring, engineering, technical consultancy, and plastic compounding services. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment refines crude oil into petroleum products; markets crude oil, refined products, and lubricants; manufactures and markets renewable fuels; transports crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

