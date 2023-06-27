Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Performance
Shares of HHV stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.61) on Tuesday. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT has a one year low of GBX 47 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 66.75 ($0.85). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.71. The company has a market capitalization of £158.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.18 and a beta of 0.37.
About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT
