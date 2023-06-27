Hall Private Wealth Advisors Sells 351 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $681.06. The company had a trading volume of 43,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $669.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $689.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

