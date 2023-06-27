Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.40. 386,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,330,768. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.66 and its 200-day moving average is $103.56. The firm has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $74.87 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.