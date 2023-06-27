Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $331,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,211. The company has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day moving average of $82.96. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.