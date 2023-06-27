Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average of $77.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

