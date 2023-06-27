Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HAE. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.17.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.31.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $304.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 64.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

