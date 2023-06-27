GXChain (GXC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $195.67

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $22.37 million and $195.67 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000985 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002178 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002602 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

