Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) versus Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Head to Head Analysis

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) and Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Banco Itaú Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Banco Itaú Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 4.63% 6.99% 0.74% Banco Itaú Chile 11.23% 12.85% 1.04%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Itaú Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Banco Itaú Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Dividends

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Banco Itaú Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Itaú Chile pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Itaú Chile has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Banco Itaú Chile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $6.60 billion 0.42 $496.58 million $0.25 9.32 Banco Itaú Chile $2.94 billion 0.77 $487.62 million $0.70 4.99

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Itaú Chile. Banco Itaú Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers pension and severance fund management services; investment banking, including services relating to capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and project finance transactions; mobile and online banking services; and bancassurance, insurance, trust, bonded warehousing and brokerage transactions, real estate escrow services, merchandise and document storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, surety bond and merchandise distribution services, and payment and collection services. Further, it is involved in equity investments in various sectors, including infrastructure, energy and gas, agribusiness, and hospitality; and treasury operations. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Banco Itaú Chile

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services. In addition, it provides warranty papers including financed, cash, and web guaranteed tickets; state guarantee services; insurance products, which includes car, home, life, covid19 insurance for workers, financial protection, and assists insurance. The company also offers investment, mutual funds, stock broking, pension savings, and ETF mutual funds; international cash management, cash pooling, secure and rolling from check, bill collection, online payroll, automatic bill payments, and PAC collection services; and fusion and acquisition, bill of commerce, corporate bonds, purchase and sale of currency, short-term liquidly investment, and derivatives. The company was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Banco Itaú Chile is a subsidiary of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

