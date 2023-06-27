Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 329 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 920,965 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $529,864,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.97.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

