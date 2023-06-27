GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 246 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 891,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,788,000 after acquiring an additional 766,508 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $141.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.76 and its 200 day moving average is $124.88. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,479 shares of company stock worth $13,775,178. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

