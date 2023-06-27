GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,204 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,334 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 0.8% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at $238,293,879.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at $238,293,879.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $243.80 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $250.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

