GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

