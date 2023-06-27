GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 102,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 55.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.50.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $780,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,273,529.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,151 shares of company stock worth $17,523,816 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

