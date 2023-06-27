Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.58 million, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.36. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $150.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.53%. Analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 130,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

