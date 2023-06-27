Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.69

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.69 and last traded at $60.32, with a volume of 32288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.93.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $281,352.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

