Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $294,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,810,053 shares of company stock worth $1,171,191,545. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $155.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $417.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

