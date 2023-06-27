Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Unilever makes up approximately 0.3% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Unilever by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,061,000 after purchasing an additional 758,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Unilever by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,744,000 after purchasing an additional 144,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Unilever stock opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average is $51.54. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.