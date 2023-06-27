Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

GD stock opened at $212.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.66. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

