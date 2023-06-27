Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $633,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,013,930 shares of company stock worth $16,922,108 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $88.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BX shares. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

