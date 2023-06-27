Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $15.67 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Wealth CMT acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.33.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
