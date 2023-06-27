Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $15.67 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Wealth CMT acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.33.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.