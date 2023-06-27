FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,746 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Comcast by 71,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,194,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

