FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $510,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

IBM traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.91. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

