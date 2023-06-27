FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Decreases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $289.38. The stock had a trading volume of 62,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,901. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

