FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1596 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

RDVI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 172,625 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

About FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

