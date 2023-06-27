Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FBIN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

NYSE FBIN opened at $67.67 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $70.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Innovations

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $318,046.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,130.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Recommended Stories

