Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FLNC. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Fluence Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.11.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

FLNC opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $698.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.51 million. Analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Siemens AG acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $681,508,000. Siemens Pension Trust E V acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $323,254,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 30.8% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 938,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,599,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.