Flower City Capital Has $19.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Flower City Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,915 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 24.2% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Flower City Capital owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $19,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.79. 376,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,545. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $56.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

