Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.94

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.94 and last traded at $102.62, with a volume of 742486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $28,268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

