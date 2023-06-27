First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $47.75.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

