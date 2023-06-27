First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3137 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

FID stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 19,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,928. The firm has a market cap of $75.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FID. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 31,464 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $342,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,358,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2,878.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 22,193 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

