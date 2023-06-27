First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FYC stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.44. 15,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,487. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Get First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.