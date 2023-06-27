First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 315,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,668. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

