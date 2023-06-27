First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 79,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,288. The firm has a market cap of $256.28 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $47.42.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

