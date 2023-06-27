First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0592 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of QTEC traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.00. The stock had a trading volume of 69,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,722. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.91. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a 12-month low of $95.22 and a 12-month high of $151.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $239,000.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

