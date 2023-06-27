First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0218 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNY traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.12. 3,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $64.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.31.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 130.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $1,404,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $1,368,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 104.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the period.

About First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.