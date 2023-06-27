First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5198 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FLN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. 15,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,209. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77.

Get First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 12.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.