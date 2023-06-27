First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2074 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FPXE traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.95. 261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186. The company has a market cap of $5.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 586.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF

The First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX 100 Europe index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 100 largest European IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXE was launched on Oct 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

