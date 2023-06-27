First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2786 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 63,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,739. The company has a market capitalization of $271.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 37,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 39,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

