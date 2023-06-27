First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FEMB)

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

FEMB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.64. 19,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,968. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEMB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 803.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 176,844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 274.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 99,845 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 57,899 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 38,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 66.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.