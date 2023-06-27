First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0824 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVLU traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a market cap of $22.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

