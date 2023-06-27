First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:FV)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0451 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FV stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.35. 100,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,170. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

