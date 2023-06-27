First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FVC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.37. 11,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,076. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $253.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1,235.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

