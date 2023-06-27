First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Increases Dividend to $0.88 Per Share

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.8802 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FDT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.83. 23,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,544. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $41.21 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,083,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,701,000 after purchasing an additional 64,089 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 63,435 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 61,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 41,858 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 39,025 shares during the period.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

