First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2368 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.03. 323,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,940. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average of $72.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after acquiring an additional 93,954 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 908,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,285,000 after acquiring an additional 75,226 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,748,000 after acquiring an additional 358,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 265,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

