First Trust Bloomberg Inflation Sensitive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTIF) Announces $0.12 Dividend

First Trust Bloomberg Inflation Sensitive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1214 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Bloomberg Inflation Sensitive Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTIF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.03. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392. First Trust Bloomberg Inflation Sensitive Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.50.

First Trust Bloomberg Inflation Sensitive Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Bloomberg Inflation Sensitive Equity ETF (FTIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks considered to benefit directly or indirectly from inflation increases. Selection of individual holdings are based on both fundamental and technical criteria.

