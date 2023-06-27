First Trust Bloomberg Inflation Sensitive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTIF) Announces $0.12 Dividend

First Trust Bloomberg Inflation Sensitive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1214 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.
First Trust Bloomberg Inflation Sensitive Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:FTIF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.03. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392. First Trust Bloomberg Inflation Sensitive Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.50.
First Trust Bloomberg Inflation Sensitive Equity ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on First Trust Bloomberg Inflation Sensitive Equity ETF from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Bloomberg Inflation Sensitive Equity ETF
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Bloomberg Inflation Sensitive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Bloomberg Inflation Sensitive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.